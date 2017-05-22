Anibal Sanchez sent to AAA Toledo

HOUSTON (WJBK) - The Detroit Tigers announced Monday afternoon they have sent veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez to the minor leagues.

Sanchez, 33, had pitched 21 innings this season out of the bullpen with an ERA of 9.00.  He has given up nine home runs and 26 runs during that time.  Sanchez went 7-13 with a 5.87 ERA last season while playing in 35 games and starting 26 of those.  The veteran is in the final year of a five-year, 80 million dollar contract.  

The Tigers start a four game series against the MLB leading Houston Astros Monday night.

