Anibal Sanchez sent to AAA Toledo

- The Detroit Tigers announced Monday afternoon they have sent veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez to the minor leagues.

Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez has accepted an optional assignment to Toledo (AAA) and RHP Warwick Saupold has been recalled from Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 22, 2017

The decision was Sanchez's, Ausmus said: He wants to be a starting pitcher. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) May 22, 2017

Sanchez, 33, had pitched 21 innings this season out of the bullpen with an ERA of 9.00. He has given up nine home runs and 26 runs during that time. Sanchez went 7-13 with a 5.87 ERA last season while playing in 35 games and starting 26 of those. The veteran is in the final year of a five-year, 80 million dollar contract.

The Tigers start a four game series against the MLB leading Houston Astros Monday night.

