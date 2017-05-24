Wolverines' Wagner heading back to school

- Michigan forward Moritz Wagner announced Wednesday he will be returning to the Wolverines for his junior season and not stay in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Wagner, 20, initially submitted his name to be drafted but did not hire an agent. May 24th is the deadline to drop out of the draft and return to school. The 6'11" German native averaged a career high 23.9 minutes, 12.1 points & 4.2 rebounds last season for the Big Ten Tournament champions.

