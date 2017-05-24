WATCH: Ebron 'we look good on paper' plus Marvin Jones & update after first open OTA

Posted: May 24 2017 01:16PM EDT

Updated: May 24 2017 01:17PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions held their first open to the media offseason team activity Wednesday and their second one overall. Not participating that we could see Wednesday were Glover Quin (not here, excused for family obligation, T.J. Lang, Theo Riddick, Don Carey, Armonty Bryant & Tahir Whitehead. Here were some more highlights:

Golden Tate, Keshawn Martin, Jared Abbrederis, TJ Jones & Jace Billingsley were all back returning punts.  The next open OTA to the media will be next week.  

