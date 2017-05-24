WATCH: Ebron 'we look good on paper' plus Marvin Jones & update after first open OTA

Eric Ebron

- The Detroit Lions held their first open to the media offseason team activity Wednesday and their second one overall. Not participating that we could see Wednesday were Glover Quin (not here, excused for family obligation, T.J. Lang, Theo Riddick, Don Carey, Armonty Bryant & Tahir Whitehead. Here were some more highlights:

Some pics from #Lions OTA today pic.twitter.com/loBUVEy3M4 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

Some more pics from #Lions OTA today pic.twitter.com/mYEh1uB1ji — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Tion Green says it's a "learning process...every single day" talked about techniques, eating, communicating, being a pro pic.twitter.com/UZTJq6Tw3M — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Diggs "I don't get too rattled by anything." Says he's used to having competition at his position. pic.twitter.com/5SnM0eYekz — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Ebron on what's fun out here "The fact that I'm actually doing it this year." pic.twitter.com/dJix96tlWU — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Ebron "We look good on paper" added that he hopes they play as good as they look on paper — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Ebron talks how they added vets and that they have been in same system and have some coaches on why he thinks they will be good — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Jones on connection with Stafford and offense says "there's no more thinking...a lot more comfortable." pic.twitter.com/4XAXwyQKQ9 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

#Lions Rudock "a little bit" on things starting to slow down for him in his second season pic.twitter.com/B6MgagGG71 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 24, 2017

Golden Tate, Keshawn Martin, Jared Abbrederis, TJ Jones & Jace Billingsley were all back returning punts. The next open OTA to the media will be next week.

Follow @FOX2Sports for all your Lions news.