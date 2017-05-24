EXCLUSIVE: Miller goes one-on-one with Van Gundy

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Pistons' Head Coach & President of Basketball Operations Stan Van Gundy to try and dissect what happened as the Pistons fell well short of expectations this past season. Van Gundy went in depth talking about Reggie Jackson's injuries, how the offense was the worst in the NBA, Andre Drummond's future and much more.

Van Gundy also talked about who the key to the team is, what moves they might make this offseason, free agency in 2017, their team contract situation, how far away they are from contending and more. He also gave an update on Eastwood and how their rescue dog is fitting in with his family.

