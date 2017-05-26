WATCH: Beilein talks Wilson departure and Wagner return, plus much more

John Beilein

- University of Michigan basketball Head Coach John Beilein spoke Friday just days after D.J. Wilson decided to go to the NBA and Moritz Wagner decided to head back to school. Here were some highlights from his sit down with reporters:

#Wolverines Beilein says it's been a "busy time" but "really excited" about the roster next season pic.twitter.com/e1yJklzhHF — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein says he gave Wagner & Wilson as much information as possible, make sure they understand probabilities & embrace decision — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein said they've been dealing with the NBA teams because Wilson & Wagner didn't have agents — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein says they flew out to meet Wilson Monday to talk to him and his mom eye to eye — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein says Wagner wants to be more of a leader, values experience, values degree "He just loves it here." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein says Robinson understands he can't just stand in the corner to get open, he needs to move to get open — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein "We're not depending all our success on one and done's." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

#Wolverines Beilein on Simmons "I just wanted to coach the person after spending an hour with him." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 26, 2017

