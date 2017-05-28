SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Tigers struggles during their current road trip. How their hitting has been awful and what they might do with the trade deadline just under two months away. Wojo called their series against the White Sox "disgusting" while Jamie isn't sure who you should be mad at because there are so many that you can blame.

The crew then moved on to the Pistons and talked about Dan Miller's exclusive one on one interview with Stan Van Gundy. Wojo says he thought it was interesting that SVG went out of his way to defend Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. They then went in depth about who they think will bounce back between Jackson and Drummond.

The guys ended the show breaking down both the NBA & NHL Finals and gave their predictions. Wojo also gave his thoughts on Kevin Durant.

