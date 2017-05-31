WATCH: Asiata talks signing, Carter talks move to safety; plus OTA update

- The Detroit Lions held their second open to the media offseason team activity Wednesday and their fifth one overall. Tahir Whitehead was not present, but he was excused. Don Carey continues to not participate in practice. Alex Carter has officially moved to safety. Here were some other highlights:

#Lions Ansah and Bryant were on the sideline during the OTA today pic.twitter.com/9YcFXrFmMb — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Riddick working on the side today pic.twitter.com/q2DK4HtJJF — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on Asiata "We're happy to have him" talked about what he can do offensively and special teams pic.twitter.com/t4Cop26wXj — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Caldwell says a schematic difference is why they don't need a fullback now — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "hard to find good ones" talking about fullback's in the league and says Burton won't be out of a job long — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Caldwell says "certainly" on Abdullah still being the starting running back — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "adapting and learning" on Alex Carter moving to safety — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

Some pics from #Lions OTA today pic.twitter.com/fNwoiubJDF — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Golladay "I still got a long ways to go. I'm still working." pic.twitter.com/4d5EcJ3p4Y — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Asiata talks how he is trying to learn plays, get respect from guys, isn't sure role yet since it's OTAs pic.twitter.com/bgq9LwwIBJ — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Asiata says he takes his pride in catching the ball, also says known for is power back/goaline, said he played fullback first season — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Carter on moving to safety "I enjoy it. I feel like I can be pretty good at it." Says they approached him a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/ZDvJiZtBFE — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Carter on moving to safety says "I feel like the skills I do have can translate pretty well." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

#Lions Slay "big responsibility...teaching the young guys" on being a veteran in the secondary pic.twitter.com/5ItCm7TtRd — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 31, 2017

