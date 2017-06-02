WATCH: Kerstein takes tour of Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (WJBK) - FOX 2's Sky Kerstein took a tour of Little Caesars Arena Thursday with the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association courtesy of The District Detroit and the Detroit Red Wings. The keys are scheduled to be handed over September 1st as Kid Rock opens the new arena September 12th. Approximately 1400 workers are on site every day as they get closer to completion. The scoreboard will be an exact square, but they haven't started putting the screens on just yet. Here were some of the highlights of the tour:
Some pics inside @LCA_Detroit #RedWings #Pistons pic.twitter.com/C8PZPIlt1K— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Walking into the @LCA_Detroit gondola press box #RedWings pic.twitter.com/4MpZoWm1Mg— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
View from the #RedWings @LCA_Detroit gondola press box pic.twitter.com/Icgf788x7j— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Some pics from the upper concourse @LCA_Detroit pic.twitter.com/RqyiKF1620— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Media room @LCA_Detroit #RedWings #Pistons pic.twitter.com/xI9ySUODRK— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Walking into the #RedWings locker room from The Players Club @LCA_Detroit pic.twitter.com/BmHAc40AH4— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Outside @LCA_Detroit pic.twitter.com/w12fRkwqiG— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Walking into the bowl @LCA_Detroit from the club section #RedWings #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tQlZ8nTsTg— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
#Pistons locker room pic.twitter.com/cvwu1PjMqx— Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 1, 2017
Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for updates from Little Caesars Arena.
(Video Courtesy The District Detroit)