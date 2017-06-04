SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable to talk Tigers and their series sweep of the Chicago White Sox. How nobody knows who these guys are right now and how they had to have this weekend. They also talked how Al Avila's press conference Friday was a warning to his veteran players. The guys went in depth on the future of the Tigers and Justin Verlander's status moving forward.

The crew then moved on to the NBA Finals and if the Cavs can get back into the series. How it's not the same series as a year ago with Kevin Durant on the Warriors. They also talked about what happens if the Warriors lose for the first time these playoffs and how they bounce back.

The Pistons were on the docket to end the show as they talked about what to do with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the 12th pick and some free agents that might be on Stan Van Gundy's radar.

