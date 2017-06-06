WATCH: Kampe and Coaches Beat Cancer visit Beaumont Hospital

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:25AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 10:26AM EDT

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WJBK) - Oakland Head Basketball Coach Greg Kampe, Michigan State Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and some of the top coaches in collegiate basketball visited pediatric patients at Beaumont Hospital.  Later people who made donations got to play golf with the coaches.  

The event raised more than 180,000 dollars.  For more information on the foundation please head here.

