WATCH: Kampe and Coaches Beat Cancer visit Beaumont Hospital

- Oakland Head Basketball Coach Greg Kampe, Michigan State Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and some of the top coaches in collegiate basketball visited pediatric patients at Beaumont Hospital. Later people who made donations got to play golf with the coaches.

Coaches Beat Cancer visiting with pediatric oncology patients at Beaumont @KampeOU pic.twitter.com/JbYtUvYFns — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 5, 2017

Tom Izzo among the NCAA Coaches helping @KampeOU raise $$ for pediatric cancer today. My story on @FOX2News at 6:20. pic.twitter.com/lZg4XdbZts — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 5, 2017

The event raised more than 180,000 dollars. For more information on the foundation please head here.