WATCH: Caldwell Announces Taylor Decker Has Shoulder Surgery

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:43AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 10:43AM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions will hold their third to last offseason team activity of the offseason Tuesday as they prepare for a three-day mini-camp Tuesday.  They still have two more OTAs though on Thursday and Friday.  The big news though came before practice as Lions' Head Coach Jim Caldwell announced starting left tackle Taylor Decker will miss the rest of the offseason workouts with a shoulder injury.

