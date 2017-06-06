WATCH: Caldwell Announces Taylor Decker Has Shoulder Surgery

- The Detroit Lions will hold their third to last offseason team activity of the offseason Tuesday as they prepare for a three-day mini-camp Tuesday. They still have two more OTAs though on Thursday and Friday. The big news though came before practice as Lions' Head Coach Jim Caldwell announced starting left tackle Taylor Decker will miss the rest of the offseason workouts with a shoulder injury.

Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery Mon after injuring it in practice last week. Caldwell says no time table "He's on the road to recovery." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 6, 2017

Caldwell says non-contact injuries happen - but wouldn't get into specifics on how Decker was injured. Big loss for offense Lions up front. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 6, 2017

It's a wait and see prospect as to how the Lions will adjust without their LT in training camp. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 6, 2017

When asked if there was a chance that this could end Decker's 2017 season, Caldwell said "I don't think so, but I'm not a physician." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 6, 2017

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.