SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Tigers and how "the big picture" still isn't very clear right now with the Tigers. Wojo points out how "it's not buy or sell...it's sell or hold." They also talked how there won't be clarity in the next few weeks on what to do because of the "mediocrity" of the American League and what to do with J.D. Martinez.

The crew moved on to the Lions and the loss of Taylor Decker for an unspecified amount of time. They talked how it's a blow, but at least they have time to figure things out. Also, they mentioned how Lions fans have trust and confidence in Bob Quinn. The guys also brought up possible extensions on the team.

The Stanley Cup Finals were next on the docket and they talked about Sidney Crosby's legacy with his third cup. They also brought up how the Predators got a bad break when the referee blew the whistle too early on a possible goal.

The show finished talking about the NBA Finals and if LeBron James is as good as Michael Jordan.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.