WATCH: Abdullah & Golladay speak after Lions' first mini-camp

- The Detroit Lions held their first of three mandatory mini-camp practices Tuesday as it's their final week of practices before training camp. Don Carey, T.J. Lang, Armonty Bryant, Tahir Whitehead & Theo Riddick worked on the side and did not practice. Taylor Decker was in a sling over his right arm and watched from the sidelines. Martha Ford watched practice as well.

#Lions Lang running at practice today, did not participate in practice though pic.twitter.com/eQf8RUqt47 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Lang and Decker on the sideline at mini-camp today pic.twitter.com/0uPHQ5qVuq — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Hyder "young guys doing great, making strides everyday" pic.twitter.com/IWkwxxlDI8 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Whitehead working on the sideline, didn't participate in practice pic.twitter.com/d9KXjkBXtG — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Swanson speaking to the media today pic.twitter.com/yC4znnCKBF — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Golladay says his length, catching radius is the best part of his skill set, says he's just going out trying to make plays pic.twitter.com/qt2VacYVjB — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Abdullah "I'm excited, been a while since I've played in an NFL game." Says he feels they have a good mesh of older & younger guys pic.twitter.com/fE3mritF6X — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

#Lions Tate on receivers "Every guy comes into work with a purpose to get better...we just got to keep growing." pic.twitter.com/etpmRxqfWm — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

One other interesting thing happened near the end of practice when an intruder walked into practice.

An identified man walked in back gate at Lions Camp he was heard shouting "Allah" before being stopped and escorted off property by security — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 13, 2017

The police came and took the intruder away.

Jim Caldwell spoke to the media before practice and here were some highlights:

#Lions Caldwell talks how they continue to see progress & they hope to see them sharper this week pic.twitter.com/GJKHXDBaiM — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

Caldwell: We've had really good work leading up to this point. Team begins three day Mini-camp today. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 13, 2017

#Lions Caldwell says they moved practice up four hours because of possible thunderstorms this afternoon — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 13, 2017

Mini-Camp is a build up of everything they've learned up to this point - Executed a lot more effectively. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 13, 2017

Caldwell says Lucas and Dahl progressing nicely filling in at LT. But hard to get real gauge until the lineman are in pads. #LionsMiniCamp — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 13, 2017

Caldwell with a great Sean Spicer/Podium humor after question about running game: This things doesn't have wheels so I can't come after you. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 13, 2017

