- The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday their upcoming training camp dates that are open to fans. Their first open practice at their Allen Park facility is July 31st at 3:30pm and their final one is August 7th at 2pm. Family Day at Ford Field will be August 5th at 10:30am.

