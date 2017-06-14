WATCH: Stafford 'I got no timetable' on signing contract extension; plus news & notes

Matthew Stafford

- The Detroit Lions held their second of three mandatory mini-camp practices Tuesday as it's their final week of practices before training camp. Don Carey, T.J. Lang, Armonty Bryant, Tahir Whitehead, Theo Riddick & Jeremiah Valoaga did not practice. Taylor Decker was in a sling over his right arm and watched from the sidelines.

Some more pics from #Lions mini-camp today pic.twitter.com/B7wc9Etmq4 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Ebron on Stafford "he's doing exactly what he's supposed to do" added that he's "great" pic.twitter.com/xcOEpxcURz — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Stafford "I'm just worried about trying to get better out here." Says he has no timetable on signing an extension. pic.twitter.com/bFjpu31Ydg — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Stafford talks how they are trying to be aggressive offensively — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Stafford "I'm trying to continue to grow in this offense" talks how you can't settle and have to continue to grow — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Stafford on JBC "We have great communication." Talks about the freedom he has at the line of scrimmage. — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Glasgow "I think it just comes down to improving" talks how he has a lot of things to improve pic.twitter.com/bao2rndxnY — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Glasgow on Dahl " I think Joe's done a phenomenal job." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Jones on receivers "We have a great group that could do a lot of things on the field." pic.twitter.com/5FZIqdeZzB — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Jones on receivers "We have guys that can do pretty much everything." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Agnew talks how the coaches do a great job preparing them, says learning the complexity of offenses is hardest part pic.twitter.com/18obnxHjvg — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

Jim Caldwell spoke to the media before practice and here were some highlights:

#Lions Caldwell says Stafford continues to make strides in offense "fewer things he has to think about...he continues to get better." pic.twitter.com/rOpoqURBoJ — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on Stafford "Almost in every area he's been improving...sign of good things to come." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Caldwell talks about how they have to improve in every part of their offense "We have a lot of room to grow and develop." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "We got a lot of work to do, but yet we have good people to work with." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on having big play makers "I do think so" mentions Golden and Marvin, but also talks about Ebron and running backs — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 14, 2017

