SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Pat Caputo & Sean Baligian

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Pat Caputo & Sean Baligian Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable to talk Tigers and splitting the series against the Rays. Caputo has some strong words and mentioned someone that needs to be fired now. They also talked how the Indians are starting to get it going and the Tigers have to make a move. Baligian says they are the "hamster on the wheel" and not going anywhere.

The crew moved on to the Pistons and debated what they will do with the number 12 pick. How Reggie Jackson is the key to the team and they are counting heavily on him. They talked how they need someone who can shoot three's and how they might look at trades because the window is now.

In the final segment the guys talked about Brooks Koepka dominating the US Open and how everyone that was in contention were under 30. They then moved on to the Red Wings and talked about the protected list that was announced Sunday with the expansion draft Wednesday.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.