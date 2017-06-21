Red Wings lose Nosek to Las Vegas

- The Vegas Golden Knights finally have some players to put on the desert ice this fall.

Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and veteran forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL's annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.

Another player heading west is Red Wings prospect center Tomas Nosek. Nosek, 24, has played in 17 NHL games with one goal and no assists including 11 this past season. The 6'2" 210 pound Czech had 15 goals and 26 assists for the Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins. In 176 career AHL games, Nosek had 41 goals and 64 assists.

