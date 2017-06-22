Red Wings announce regular season schedule

- The Detroit Red Wings announced their 2017-18 regular season schedule for the inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings start the season opening LCA on October 5th against the Minnesota Wild. On October 13th they'll play in Las Vegas for the first time. On New Year's Eve they'll host the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00pm. Another highlight is when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Halloween. Las Vegas makes their first trip to Detroit on March 8th. On December 15th the Maple Leafs make their first appearance at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings end the season at home against the New York Islanders.

Here is their full regular season schedule:

