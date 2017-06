- The Detroit Pistons drafted Duke SG Luke Kennard 12th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Kennard, 21, averaged 35.5 minutes for the Blue Devils last season with 19.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, shot .489 from the floor and .438 from three.

The 6'6" 202 pound Ohio native played two season at Duke and averaged 11.8 points as a Freshman.

