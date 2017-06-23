Tigers release Francisco Rodriguez, recall Bruce Rondon

- The Detroit Tigers announced on Friday that they have released Francisco Rodriguez after a very rocky 2017 season, his second with the team.

Rodriguez - known as K-Rod - signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2016 season as the team's closer. This year has not gone well for the pitcher.

He has a 2-5 record and a 7.82 ERA through 25 1/3 innings. He has seven saves on the season.

In 2016, he went 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves. He signed with the tigers following back to back All Star seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bruce Rondon will be recalled from the Toledo Mud Hens and will presumably take up the role of closer for the Tigers bullpen. Before being sent down to AAA, Rondon had posted a 40.50 ERA for the season.

