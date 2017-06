- The Detroit Red Wings selected center Michael Rasmussen from the WHL Tri-City Americans 9th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18 year old Canadian had 32 goals and 23 assists in 50 WHL games last season. The 6'6" 221 pound center had 50 goals and 48 assists in 114 career WHL games.

NHL Central Scouting ranked him the #5 North American skater.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Red Wings news.