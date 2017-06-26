SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Jamie Samuelsen, Sean Baligian & Gregory Kelser

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Jamie Samuelsen & Sean Baligian Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they started with the Tigers and their awful road trip. Jamie says the next ten days is huge and how many fans want Brad Ausmus gone now and for them to sell. The guys went in depth on how they are such a bad baseball team and broke down all the many issues and who to blame.

The crew moved on to the Pistons and their drafting of Luke Kennard 12th overall. How Kennard's a great shooter, but has to work on his defense. They hope he's a guy who can regularly shoot three's because they don't have that now. Super team's were also on the docket and how only a few team's actually have a chance to win.

Red Wings were next and how they had a really rough draft. Baligian talked how Ken Holland didn't take any chances during the draft and how they need high end talent. Samuelsen talked how they aren't sure what Holland is trying to do.

Local NBA great Gregory Kelser joined Dan to talk about the Pistons draft. Kelser broke down the pick and talked strengths and weaknesses and how to improve. He also pointed out how it's an offensive league, you need points where you can get it and how does the big man still fit in the game.

Kelser also talked about his local basketball camps this summer which you can find more information on here.

