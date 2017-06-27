WATCH: V. Martinez ready for a return & Ausmus speaks before Royals series

- Detroit Tigers DH Victor Martinez returned to the Tigers' clubhouse Tuesday as he hopes to return as soon as Wednesday from being out with an irregular heartbeat.

"Feeling good," Martinez said Tuesday. "It was definitely scary...going to do my regular stuff today. Hopefully be playing tomorrow."

Martinez added, "It's a big relief."

He also said his dad had three heart attacks "make you think a little bit."

Tigers' Manager Brad Ausmus said Victor Martinez will be in the line-up Wednesday assuming he is cleared.

Martinez has been out since leaving the field on June 15th.

