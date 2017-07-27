WATCH: Tigers trade Justin Verlander to Houston Astros

DETROIT, MI - July 24: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI - July 24: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

- After 13 years with the Detroit Tigers, longtime staff ace Justin Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros.

The Tigers got a haul back for Verlander from the Astros including their #2, #9 & #11 prospects.

For the season, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA. The Tigers were able to move the 34-year-old who is still owed $70 million through 2019 despite his no-trade clause, which he vetoed.

Verlander has a career record of 183-114 over 13 seasons with an ERA of 3.49 and 2,373 strikeouts. Over his career in Detroit, he led the American League in wins twice, ERA once, and strikeouts four times. He's also been to six All Star games and won the Cy Young Award and MVP in the same year (2011).

Verlander will be leaving the only MLB organization he's ever been apart of since he was drafted as the 2nd overall pick in the 2004 MLB amateur draft. By the end of the 2005 season, he would already be playing for the Tigers.

Verlander had been the heart of the Tigers rotation for the past decade after first being called up to the Tigers in 2005 at the age of 22.

In 2006, his first full season in Detroit, Verlander went 17-9 with a 3.63 ERA. He won the American League Rookie of the Year on the Tigers team that finished second in the AL Central behind the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers won the Wild Card that year and beat the Yankees and then the Oakland Athletics to advanced to the World Series. They lost the series in 5 games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The following season, Verlander was the ace for the Tigers pitching staff and went 18-6 with a 3.66 ERA, as he threw his first no hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12. He made his first All Star appearance and finished 5th for the Cy Young Award.

In 2008, the Tigers took a step back and finished last in the American League Central. Verlander was still the staff ace but went just 11-17 with a 4.84 ERA.

At the age of 26, in 2009, Verlander rebounded and went 19-9 with a 3.45 ERA. He was voted to his second All Star game and finished 3rd for the Cy Young Award. That year was the start of five straight All Star game appearance for Verlander.

The next season, 2010, was very similar with an 18-9 record and 3.37 ERA, but it was 2011 that was his best year ever.

That season, Verlander won 24 and lost just 5 with an ERA of 2.40. It also included his second no-hitter, which Verlander threw on May 7, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander was again selected to the All Star game, he also won the Cy Young Award, and the American League MVP. The Tigers won the American League Central for the first time and beat the Yankees to advance to the ALCS. The team lost the series in six games to the Texas Rangers.

In 2012, Verlander led the pitching staff with a 17-8 record and a 2.64 ERA as the Tigers returned to the World Series. Unfortunately for Detroit, the Tigers lost the series again, this time they were swept by the San Francsico Giants, 4-0.

The next season, 2013, Verlander went 13-12 but did make his fifth straight All Star game as the Tigers went 99-63 to win the American League Central. The Tigers fell short of the World Series after losing in six games to the Red Sox in the ALCS.

In 2014, Verlander had another down year, going 15-12 with a 4.54 ERA. The Tigers went 90-72 and won the AL Central for the fourth straight year but fell to the Baltimore Orioles in the Division Series.

The following season, the Tigers finished with their worst record since 2008 at 74-87. The team was last in the American League Central and Verlander went just 5-8 as he was slowed by injuries throughout the year.

Last year, Tigers fans saw the Verlander they grew to love over the Tigers playoffs run. Verlander went 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, his lowest since 2012. He finished second in the American League Cy Young Award, behind Boston's Rick Porcello. That was despite having a better ERA than Porcello and receiving almost twice as many 1st place votes. Porcello received more second place votes than Verlander, giving him the edge overall.

Verlander is owed $20 million over the next few seasons with an option through 2020. He signed a 7-year, $180 million deal in 2013 at the age of 30 and was the highest paid pitcher in the league, at the time of the signing.

