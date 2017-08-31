Lions trade former 1st round pick Laken Tomlinson

- The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have traded former first round pick Laken Tomlinson to the San Francisco 49ers for a reported 2019 5th round draft pick.

Tomlinson, 25, was drafted 28th overall in 2015 and was thought to be a starting guard in Detroit for years to come, but fell in the depth chart behind T.J. Lang, Graham Glasgow & Joe Dahl. The Lions don't get much back for a former first round pick, but save a little bit of cap space by trading Tomlinson instead of outright releasing him. The Duke alum was part of the final draft of the Martin Mayhew regime and started 24 games during his two years with the Lions.

