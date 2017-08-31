Reports: Tigers trade Justin Upton to Angels

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Tigers have traded Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels for two minor leaguers.

Ken Rosenthal with MLB on FOX and Jon Morosi of the MLB network are both reporting that the Tigers have a deal in place to send Upton to the Angels for minor leaguer Grayson Long and a player to be named later.

The second year Tiger leads the team in home runs (28), RBI (94), doubles (37), walks (57) and strikeouts (147). He is hitting .279 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Rosenthal reports that Upton told the Tigers that he would opt out of his contract for 2018 since the Tigers are in rebuild mode for the future. Once that happened, the Tigers resumed talks with teams to trade the outfielder.

Upton is owed another $88.5 million over the next four years if he doesn't opt out of his contract.

Long was a 3rd round pick in the 2015 MLB draft. The right-handed pitcher has worked his way up through the Angels minor league system and has a minor league record of 13-13 with a 3.05 ERA.

The Tigers may not be done. Morosi reports that the Justin Verlander, Shane Greene, and Alex Wilson are all in play before the waiver-trade deadline of midnight tonight. He reports that the Houston Astros have remained in contact with the Tigers for Verlander for the past few days.