Lions make final cuts

Posted: Sep 02 2017 02:42PM EDT

Updated: Sep 02 2017 04:44PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced their final cuts on the way to their 53-man roster Saturday right after the NFL's 4pm deadline.  Some of the surprising cuts were Antwione Williams, Jace Billingsley, Alex Carter and Cole Wick.

The Lions head back to practice on Monday as they prepare for their opener at Ford Field against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday which can be seen on FOX 2.

