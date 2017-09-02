Lions make final cuts

- The Detroit Lions announced their final cuts on the way to their 53-man roster Saturday right after the NFL's 4pm deadline. Some of the surprising cuts were Antwione Williams, Jace Billingsley, Alex Carter and Cole Wick.

#Lions announce moves to get to 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/1iGaLmxeTU — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 2, 2017

The Lions head back to practice on Monday as they prepare for their opener at Ford Field against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday which can be seen on FOX 2.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.