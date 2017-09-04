SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Jamie Samuelsen & Sean Baligian

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Jamie Samuelsen & Sean Baligian Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable to talk Lions as they previewed the season after their 2-2 preseason. They broke down some question marks including Ziggy Ansah and some of the youngsters on the team. The guys also talked about the strengths and weaknesses of the Lions.

Next on the docket were the wins for Michigan and Michigan State. The crew broke down both of their games including the Wilton Speight struggles and the Spartans overcoming adversity. Jamie and Sean both agreed there is a quarterback controversy in Ann Arbor. Sean brought up the fact that Western Michigan gave USC a fight Saturday and is a solid test for Michigan State next Saturday.

The Tigers were next on the rundown and the guys talked about the trades and how their is a different feeling the the Tigers. Jamie talked about their difficulties and how they are just going for it. They talked about whose jobs are currently on the line and how they won't know for a while what they got back for these trades.

Finally the guys remembered Michigan State legend Jud Heathcote following his passing last week.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.