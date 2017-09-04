WATCH: Caldwell, Tate, Slay & Green as Lions ready for Cardinals

Jim Caldwell Jim Caldwell

- The Lions were back to work Monday as they prepare for their season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Lions' Head Coach Jim Caldwell spoke to the media before practice and here were some of the highlights:

And so it begins. First practice of the regular season for Lions final 53. My story on @FOX2News at 5:45 pic.twitter.com/fCTNmUgaoj — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

In his 40 years coaching Caldwell says he doesn't feel like he's ever worked a day in his life - he loves it that much and his face shows it — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

The challenge of getting a team ready ...."That's a lot of fun." Jim Caldwell says he loves game day - but the preparation is the best. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

The crystallization of focus begins as the Lions regular season gets ready to go. Caldwell points out that it is a "Marathon, not a sprint." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

Caldwell on final 53 - Nice mix of experience and young guys that are coming along. "I'm excited about this group....health's on our side" — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

Caldwell on keeping a 5th running back in Tion Green "We look at what suits us best." #Lions — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 4, 2017

