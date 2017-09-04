WATCH: Miller goes one on one with Matthew Stafford

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday as the Lions prepare for their regular season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

They talked about how focused they need to be every day, the offensive weapons and depth, the running back situation, how they can't be one dimensional and much more.

