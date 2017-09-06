WATCH: Tate on punt returning 'I'm happy to do it' plus Caldwell & more from Wednesday

- The Detroit Lions held practice Wednesday as they continue to prepare for their week one opener on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matthew Stafford spoke before practice and here were some highlights:

#Lions Stafford on Caldwell "He's our coach, we all love him. He does a great job for us." pic.twitter.com/W7UIX1NZdL — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Stafford talks how the #Cards have guys who can play man coverage and how they're betting their guys will win more one on one's — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Stafford "It's fun as a quarterback to have as many tools as you possibly can" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Stafford "I feel extremely responsible for the way this team goes" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Stafford on being benched against Arizona "I haven't really thought about that day in a long time" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

One interesting tidbit during open locker room was Golden Tate talking about the possibility of punt returning on Sunday.

#Lions Tate on punt return "My motto always going to be I'll do whatever I can to help this team...I'm happy to do it...I'm on board." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

Jim Caldwell also spoke before practice on Tate and other subjects.

#Lions Caldwell on Tate punt returning "He's done it before...he can handle it." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "They attack you deep as much as anybody you'll face" on #Cardinals — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "They attack you deep as much as anybody you'll face" on #Cardinals — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on G. Robinson "I can care less what happened with the Rams" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on Stafford "He's been playing great for us...look at the numbers...he's been absolutely outstanding." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

#Lions Caldwell says they haven't determined if Ansah will be on a snap count this weekend — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 6, 2017

The Lions announced early Wednesday they have released tight-end Cole Wick from the practice squad, placed wide receiver Dontez Ford on practice squad-injured and signed tight-end Hakeem Valles & wide receiver Noel Thomas to the practice squad.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions needs.