Kyle Van Noy had plenty of nice things to say about his former team.

Of course, it's been his own career that has taken off since he left Detroit.

"It feels good to come back a winner and say hi to people I haven't seen in a while," the New England linebacker said this week. "There's so many people I could just name - the behind-the-scenes people that have been so good to me and my family that I've got to show them love when I come back. They've been amazing to me, and always have and always will be."