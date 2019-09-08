< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27

Posted Sep 08 2019 08:23PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 08 2019 09:35PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 11:10PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27" data-title="Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27" addthis:title="Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427937098.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427937098");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427937098_427944248_169465"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427937098_427944248_169465";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427944248","video":"602923","title":"Hockenson%20%26%20Daniels%20after%2027-27%20tie%20with%20the%20Arizona%20Cardinals","caption":"New%20Lions%20players%20T.J.%20Hockenson%20and%20Mike%20Daniels%20spoke%20to%20the%20media%20Sunday%20following%20their%2027-27%20tie%20with%20the%20Cardinals.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F08%2FHockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F08%2FHockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_the_Ari_602923_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662600937%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Deu6vAAPYX_Kz-cve_zb9UQoc9vQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fdetroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27"}},"createDate":"Sep 08 2019 09:35PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427937098_427944248_169465",video:"602923",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520Lions%2520players%2520T.J.%2520Hockenson%2520and%2520Mike%2520Daniels%2520spoke%2520to%2520the%2520media%2520Sunday%2520following%2520their%252027-27%2520tie%2520with%2520the%2520Cardinals.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_the_Ari_602923_1800.mp4?Expires=1662600937&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=eu6vAAPYX_Kz-cve_zb9UQoc9vQ",eventLabel:"Hockenson%20%26%20Daniels%20after%2027-27%20tie%20with%20the%20Arizona%20Cardinals-427944248",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fdetroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427937098"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 09:35PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-427937098" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427937098-427937033"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427937098-427937033" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166896804_1567988481603_7645838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427937098" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)</strong> - Kyler Murray had already produced a few storybook moments during his first game as an NFL quarterback and seemed on the verge of another in overtime. On third down, the Arizona Cardinals rookie bounced around for a moment and then fired a pass over the middle.</p><p>The ball smacked the hand of Lions linebacker Christian Jones.</p><p>It fell harmlessly to the turf.</p><p>To everyone's disbelief, all that drama was about to end in a 27-27 tie with the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For the Cardinals, it almost felt like a win, considering how things started.</p><p>"I've never tied before," Murray said. "It's better than a loss, that's all I can say."</p><p>The Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback in the rookie's debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 in regulation.</p><p>They had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals.</p><p>"It's like a participation trophy," Arizona offensive lineman Justin Pugh said. "I want to throw it out."</p><p>It was a strange ending to a thrilling game.</p><p>Arizona's new-look offense under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury was a dud for most of the afternoon before inexplicably coming alive in the fourth quarter. Murray hit David Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to pull the Cardinals within 24-16 with less than six minutes remaining.</p><p>After the defense stopped the Lions, the top overall draft pick was at it again, leading a nine-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown throw to Larry Fitzgerald. Murray found Christian Kirk for a 2-point conversion to tie it with 43 seconds remaining.</p><p>Murray was 15 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the fourth-quarter rally. Overall, he was 29 of 54 or 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.</p><p>"We just started doing what we were good at," Murray said. "I don't want to say simple, but just running our stuff and going fast. I think that opened things up."</p><p>Kingsbury took the blame for the early problems.</p><p>"It was three quarters of the worst offense I've seen in my life and it was my fault," Kingsbury said. "Bad play calls, just trying to do too much, and we'll get that corrected."</p><p>Detroit had one final chance to drive for the win with 1:10 left in overtime, but it didn't go anywhere. Stafford threw a dangerous pass that was nearly intercepted by Tramaine Brock with 10 seconds left.</p><p>Brock said he made the mistake of looking toward the end zone before making the catch.</p><p>"We knew they were trying to get out of bounds, but when the ball did come, my eyes popped open wide," Brock said.</p><p>Detroit looked totally in control until midway through the fourth period. The Lions took a 17-0 lead during the second quarter and had a 17-3 advantage at halftime. A smattering of boos was heard at State Farm Stadium.</p><p>Matthew Stafford threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, but they couldn't put together drives in the fourth quarter to stop Arizona's momentum.</p><p>"For us, we got to stay focused all the way though," Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. "I have to coach it better. We can finish the game."</p><p>Arizona's Fitzgerald, in his 16th NFL season, finished with eight catches for 113 yards. Zane Gonzalez was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, making them from 20, 42, 34 and 28 yards.</p><p>It's the second straight year a game ended in a tie in the first week after the Browns and Steelers did the same thing last year.</p><p>Stafford threw touchdown passes to Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson.</p><p>"Tough one to swallow," Stafford said. "Obviously, was in a good spot for a little bit. We've got to do a better job of finishing the game out."</p><p>NICE GAME, ROOKIE</p><p>Detroit's T.J. Hockenson made an immediate impact. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end, the No. 8 overall pick in April, was a problem for the Arizona secondary, creating mismatches all over the field. He finished with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.</p><p>ANOTHER ONE</p><p>Chandler Jones had Arizona's biggest play of the first quarter when he sacked Stafford, stripped the ball and recovered the fumble. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sean Manaea realizes he will need time to regain arm strength. Until he does, he is comfortable relying on a deceptive delivery and sneaky fastball.</p><p>Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.</p><p>"I'm trying to throw hard again but if it's not there, it's more about the conviction that I have with my pitches," Manaea said. "I got a couple swings and misses with 89 mph. If that's what it takes then that's what I've got. I can't be greedy and be upset that I'm not throwing 95, 97. I'm just working with what I've got."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/michigan-10-msu-18-in-new-ap-poll" title="Michigan #10, MSU #18 in new AP poll" data-articleId="427908951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166604561_1567975691028_7645545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166604561_1567975691028_7645545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166604561_1567975691028_7645545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166604561_1567975691028_7645545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166604561_1567975691028_7645545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 07: Michigan Wolverines sidelines erupt in celebration after a game ending fumble recovery in overtime during the Michigan Wolverines 24-21 victory over Army.(Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan #10, MSU #18 in new AP poll</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU's road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.</p><p>Clemson remained No. 1 on Sunday, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62 in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama received 6 first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning 45-38 at Texas on Saturday to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.</p><p>Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford 45-20.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-offense-responds-for-no-19-spartans-in-51-17-win-over-wmu" title="WATCH: Offense responds for No. 19 Spartans in 51-17 win over WMU" data-articleId="427862672" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Dantonio__Lewerke__Stewart___Collins_aft_0_7645414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Dantonio__Lewerke__Stewart___Collins_aft_0_7645414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Dantonio__Lewerke__Stewart___Collins_aft_0_7645414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Dantonio__Lewerke__Stewart___Collins_aft_0_7645414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Dantonio__Lewerke__Stewart___Collins_aft_0_7645414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio and players Mark Dantonio, Brian Lewerke, Darrell Stewart & Elijah Collins spoke following their 51-17 win over WMU." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Offense responds for No. 19 Spartans in 51-17 win over WMU</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 12:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.</p><p>Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty's mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.</p><p>"We had 31 first downs. That's a lot of first downs," Dantonio said. 