- The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they have released veteran running back Zach Zenner.

Zenner, 27, has played in parts of four seasons for the Lions in 36 games while starting six of them. Over eight games last season, the Minnesota native had three touchdowns with 265 yards and 55 carries.

During his time in Detroit, he ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns.

The South Dakota State alum was an undrafted free agent signing of the Lions in 2015. He was previously released by the Lions last season on September 12th before being re-signed on November 6th.

