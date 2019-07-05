< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-416472256" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila" data-title="WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila" id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416472256" data-article-version="1.0">WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416472256" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila" data-title="WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila" addthis:title="WATCH: Detroit Tigers announce contract extension for general manager Al Avila"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416472256.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416472256");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416472256_416483241_105118"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416472256_416483241_105118";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416483241","video":"581534","title":"Avila%20talks%20multi-year%20extension%2C%20plus%20gives%20a%20state%20of%20the%20team","caption":"Tigers%27%20GM%20Al%20Avila%20spoke%20Friday%20following%20his%20multi-year%20extension%20as%20he%20discussed%20a%20number%20of%20topics%20while%20giving%20a%20state%20of%20the%20team.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FAvila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_7478981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FAvila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_gives_a_s_581534_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656965484%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dx3qOMTx25IW4wZe0i4fZ6aTCpYM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fdetroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila"}},"createDate":"Jul 05 2019 04:11PM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 03:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416472256"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:11PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-416472256" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Avila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_7478981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Avila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_7478981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Avila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_20190705201126"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_20180330152100"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416472256-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Avila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_7478981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Avila_talks_multi_year_extension__plus_g_0_20190705201126"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Al Avila" title="Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_20180330152100"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Al Avila</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n title="Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_20180330152100"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila" data-title="WATCH: Tigers give GM Al Avila contract extension" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila" addthis:title="WATCH: Tigers give GM Al Avila contract extension" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/detroit-tigers-announce-contract-extension-for-general-manager-al-avila";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416472256" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (AP/FOX 2)</strong> - The Detroit Tigers have signed general manager Al Avila to a multiyear contract extension.</p><p>Avila, who has held the job since Aug. 4, 2015, was under contract until the end of the 2020 season. The length of the extension was not announced Friday.</p><p>"It's clear to anyone that follows Tigers baseball that our organization is undergoing a significant transformation," said Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch. "I've been impressed with Al's leadership and focus, and the steadfast way he has led our baseball operations since becoming general manager."</p><p>Avila, who worked as an assistant to Dave Dombrowski from 2002 until replacing him after the 2015 trading deadline, has been overseeing a complete rebuild of the roster he inherited. Under Dombrowski, the team won two American League pennants and four straight AL Central titles from 2011-14.</p><p>Dombrowski started the rebuilding process, trading David Price, Joakim Soria and Yoenis Cespedes in 2015, but it accelerated under Avila.</p><p>The biggest deals came in 2017, when he shipped off Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez for a group of prospects. Verlander and Martinez have each won World Series titles since leaving, while the Tigers lost 98 games in both 2017 and 2018. This year, they entered Friday on pace for 107 losses.</p><p>"You start and there's a fast pace to it," Avila said. "At the end, when you start seeing it all come together, you can see the light. But right now, in the middle, it's like the darkest hour. That's what we're going through right now."</p><p>The Tigers have also gone through an unproductive decade of player development. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/violent-4th-of-july-has-detroiters-on-edge-for-holiday-weekend" >
<figure class="thumb">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/firework_1562381176307_7480632_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/firework_1562381176307_7480632_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/firework_1562381176307_7480632_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/firework_1562381176307_7480632_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/firework_1562381176307_7480632_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Violent 4th of July has Detroiters on edge for holiday weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remains-found-in-lansing-backyard-are-woman-son-who-disappeared-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Police-tape_1561763877316_7455425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Police-tape_1561763877316_7455425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Police-tape_1561763877316_7455425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Police-tape_1561763877316_7455425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Police-tape_1561763877316_7455425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remains found in Lansing backyard are woman, son who disappeared last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/outdoor-workers-deal-with-heat-wave-in-metro-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/outdoor%20workers%20dealing%20with%20heat1_1562373776630.jpg_7479857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/outdoor%20workers%20dealing%20with%20heat1_1562373776630.jpg_7479857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/outdoor%20workers%20dealing%20with%20heat1_1562373776630.jpg_7479857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/outdoor%20workers%20dealing%20with%20heat1_1562373776630.jpg_7479857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/outdoor%20workers%20dealing%20with%20heat1_1562373776630.jpg_7479857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Outdoor workers deal with heat wave in metro Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-dark-angels-women-s-football-team-championship-game-bound" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Detroit%20Dark%20Angels%20football1_1562369526122.jpg_7479752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Detroit%20Dark%20Angels%20football1_1562369526122.jpg_7479752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Detroit%20Dark%20Angels%20football1_1562369526122.jpg_7479752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Detroit%20Dark%20Angels%20football1_1562369526122.jpg_7479752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Detroit%20Dark%20Angels%20football1_1562369526122.jpg_7479752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Dark Angels women's football team championship game-bound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cooling-off-on-the-hottest-day-of-the-year-in-se-michigan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooling_off_on_the_hottest_day_of_the_ye_0_7479527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooling_off_on_the_hottest_day_of_the_ye_0_7479527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooling_off_on_the_hottest_day_of_the_ye_0_7479527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooling_off_on_the_hottest_day_of_the_ye_0_7479527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooling_off_on_the_hottest_day_of_the_ye_0_7479527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<h3>Cooling off on the hottest day of the year in SE Michigan</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news">
More Stories
<i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 