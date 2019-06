- The Detroit Tigers selected outfielder Riley Greene fifth overall in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

“Our goal coming into every draft is to take the best player on the board with all of our picks, and we’re certainly happy that a player with so much offensive potential was available for us with the fifth selection,” said Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager from press release. “We’re looking forward to Riley joining our growing group of young position players that are moving quickly in our system during their development towards the Major Leagues.”

Greene, 6-3, 200 pounds, went to Hagerty High School in Florida and is 18 years old. Gatorade's Florida state player of year hit .422 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and 38 runs scored as arguably country's top prep outfielder. Has smooth left-handed swing that produces consistent line drives. Projects as corner outfielder in pros with good pop. Was one of stars of Team USA's 18-and-under national team, leading squad with 20 RBIs.

“We’re very excited to select Riley with our first pick in this year’s draft,” said Scott Pleis, Tigers Director of Amateur Scouting from press release. “He’s a dynamic outfielder with a large frame and loose swing from the left side, and really knows how to find the sweet spot in a repeatable way. He’s got what we call the ‘hit gene’ and matches his performance in the batters box with highlight-reel plays in the outfield on a regular basis. All of us in the Tigers Amateur Scouting Department are eager to see Riley reach his potential as he grows in our organization over the coming years.”

Follow @FOX2Sports for all your Tigers news.