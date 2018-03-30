< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Detroit Tigers draft Riley Greene fifth overall
Posted Jun 03 2019 08:51PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410642283-323723023"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Al Avila" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Al Avila</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410642283-323723023" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/03/30/Woodriffe___Ermanni_with_Al_Avila_on_Ope_0_5240662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Al Avila" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Al Avila</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410642283" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2 DETROIT/AP)</strong> - The Detroit Tigers selected outfielder Riley Greene fifth overall in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.</p> <p>“Our goal coming into every draft is to take the best player on the board with all of our picks, and we’re certainly happy that a player with so much offensive potential was available for us with the fifth selection,” said Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager from press release. “We’re looking forward to Riley joining our growing group of young position players that are moving quickly in our system during their development towards the Major Leagues.”</p> <p>Greene, 6-3, 200 pounds, went to Hagerty High School in Florida and is 18 years old. Gatorade's Florida state player of year hit .422 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and 38 runs scored as arguably country's top prep outfielder. Has smooth left-handed swing that produces consistent line drives. Projects as corner outfielder in pros with good pop. Was one of stars of Team USA's 18-and-under national team, leading squad with 20 RBIs.</p> <p>“We’re very excited to select Riley with our first pick in this year’s draft,” said Scott Pleis, Tigers Director of Amateur Scouting from press release. “He’s a dynamic outfielder with a large frame and loose swing from the left side, and really knows how to find the sweet spot in a repeatable way. He’s got what we call the ‘hit gene’ and matches his performance in the batters box with highlight-reel plays in the outfield on a regular basis. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7345331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7345331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7345331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7345331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7345331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Tigers, NBA Finals, Michigan and Lions." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers going 4-5 on their road trip after going 0-9 at home before that. The crew discussed JaCoby Jones and if he is part of their future. The panel also talked about the trade deadline approaching and what moves they should make.</p><p>The NBA Finals were next on the rundown and the lack of a foul by the Raptors down the stretch. The boys talked how this was a game the Raptors needed to steal with so many injuries to the Warriors. They also brought up how crazy NBA free agency will be this summer.</p><p>The panel moved on to Juwan Howard being introduced as Michigan's new Men's Basketball Head Coach. Wojo says his connections and emotions are working for him as he moves forward doing something he's never done before. Wojo also says he's going to be fine as a recruiter. Burchie says the players are very excited to play for him. The guys contemplated on if Howard should go after the big names and get the one-and-dones. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/michigan-s-howard-becomes-latest-nba-player-to-coach-college" title="Michigan's Howard becomes latest NBA player to coach college" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/HOward_1559569358052_7345715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/HOward_1559569358052_7345715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/HOward_1559569358052_7345715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/HOward_1559569358052_7345715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/HOward_1559569358052_7345715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan's Howard becomes latest NBA player to coach college</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan had a multitude of options to replace longtime coach John Beilein.</p><p>The Wolverines could have gone with a big-name hire, an up-and-coming young coach or a veteran assistant.</p><p>Instead, athletic director Warde Manuel raised at least a few eyebrows in Ann Arbor and beyond by turning to Juwan Howard to run one of the nation's top programs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-top-tigers-7-4-1st-home-series-win-vs-al-since-16" title="Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/08/30/JaCoby%20Jones_1472613336092_1935369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/08/30/JaCoby%20Jones_1472613336092_1935369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/08/30/JaCoby%20Jones_1472613336092_1935369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/08/30/JaCoby%20Jones_1472613336092_1935369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/08/30/JaCoby%20Jones_1472613336092_1935369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="JaCoby Jones" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p>
<p>FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers going 4-5 on their road trip after going 0-9 at home before that. The crew discussed JaCoby Jones and if he is part of their future. The panel also talked about the trade deadline approaching and what moves they should make.</p><p>The NBA Finals were next on the rundown and the lack of a foul by the Raptors down the stretch. The boys talked how this was a game the Raptors needed to steal with so many injuries to the Warriors. They also brought up how crazy NBA free agency will be this summer.</p><p>The panel moved on to Juwan Howard being introduced as Michigan's new Men's Basketball Head Coach. Wojo says his connections and emotions are working for him as he moves forward doing something he's never done before. Wojo also says he's going to be fine as a recruiter. Burchie says the players are very excited to play for him. The guys contemplated on if Howard should go after the big names and get the one-and-dones. </p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Michigan's Howard becomes latest NBA player to coach college</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:08AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p>
<p>Michigan had a multitude of options to replace longtime coach John Beilein.</p><p>The Wolverines could have gone with a big-name hire, an up-and-coming young coach or a veteran assistant.</p><p>Instead, athletic director Warde Manuel raised at least a few eyebrows in Ann Arbor and beyond by turning to Juwan Howard to run one of the nation's top programs.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p>Don't ask Dansby Swanson how many homers he can hit this season.</p><p>The Braves shortstop insists he isn't keeping count.</p><p>Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman's double in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Sunday.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco." title="Kamala_1559435457659-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PICS Virginia Beach victims 060119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-thinks-sergeants-were-overcharged-in-greektown-assault" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/GREEKTOWN%20CASINO_1559616528656.jpg_7349369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/GREEKTOWN%20CASINO_1559616528656.jpg_7349369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/GREEKTOWN%20CASINO_1559616528656.jpg_7349369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/GREEKTOWN%20CASINO_1559616528656.jpg_7349369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/GREEKTOWN%20CASINO_1559616528656.jpg_7349369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detroit police chief thinks sergeants were overcharged in Greektown Casino assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-child-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-in-brighton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Brighton%20murder%20suicide_1559620377537.JPG_7349727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Brighton%20murder%20suicide_1559620377537.JPG_7349727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Brighton%20murder%20suicide_1559620377537.JPG_7349727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Brighton%20murder%20suicide_1559620377537.JPG_7349727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Brighton%20murder%20suicide_1559620377537.JPG_7349727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Brighton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kidnapped-flint-teen-helps-bust-multi-state-human-trafficking-ring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/human%20trafficking%20ring%20busted_1559605980106.JPG_7348396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/human%20trafficking%20ring%20busted_1559605980106.JPG_7348396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/human%20trafficking%20ring%20busted_1559605980106.JPG_7348396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/human%20trafficking%20ring%20busted_1559605980106.JPG_7348396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/human%20trafficking%20ring%20busted_1559605980106.JPG_7348396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kidnapped Flint teen helps bust multi-state human trafficking ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-with-autism-biker-club-team-up-for-cereal-drive-to-help-kids-this-summer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/A8E957694E7642E7A7519419CCC4B0E7_1559605642331_7348382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/A8E957694E7642E7A7519419CCC4B0E7_1559605642331_7348382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/A8E957694E7642E7A7519419CCC4B0E7_1559605642331_7348382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/A8E957694E7642E7A7519419CCC4B0E7_1559605642331_7348382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/A8E957694E7642E7A7519419CCC4B0E7_1559605642331_7348382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen with autism, biker club team up for cereal drive to help kids this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trailer-of-trash-left-out-for-month-on-west-side-detroit-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/9492746E95DA40E8BBA9C5279E66EC38_1559600867900_7348138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/9492746E95DA40E8BBA9C5279E66EC38_1559600867900_7348138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/9492746E95DA40E8BBA9C5279E66EC38_1559600867900_7348138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/9492746E95DA40E8BBA9C5279E66EC38_1559600867900_7348138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/9492746E95DA40E8BBA9C5279E66EC38_1559600867900_7348138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trailer of trash left out for month on west side Detroit street</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 