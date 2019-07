- In February the Detroit Lions announced they had released long time safety Glover Quin and on Tuesday Quin announced his retirement.

“It is with great admiration and respect that we congratulate Glover Quin on his retirement following 10 seasons in the National Football League – six of which were spent with the Lions," Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said in press release. "Throughout his time in Detroit, Glover was the definition of a leader in everything he did. In addition to his consistent play on the field, his presence in the locker room for younger players and his natural ability to connect with our community defined his legacy as a Lion. We wish him and his family the very best as he enters this next stage of life.”

Quin, 33, signed with the Lions in 2013 and did not miss a game -- while starting every game -- during his six seasons. The New Mexico alum had 19 interceptions over 96 regular season games while with the Lions. He also had seven forced fumbles, 37 pass deflections and 424 tackles.

Houston drafted Quin in 2009 and the fourth-round pick started 12 games as a rookie. Quin started every game over the following three years for the Texans. He signed a five-year deal in 2013 and a contract extension in 2017 in Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.