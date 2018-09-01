Lions announce final cuts

- The Detroit Lions announced their final cuts Saturday as they finalize their 53-man roster.

RELEASED (VESTED VETERANS)

LB Jonathan Freeny

C Wesley Johnson

TE Sean McGrath

CB DeShawn Shead

WAIVED

DE Alex Barrett

WR Jace Billingsley

LB Freddie Bishop

WR Dontez Ford

CB Mike Ford

CB Chris Jones

WR Chris Lacy

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

S Rolan Milligan

QB Jake Rudock

LB Darnell Sankey

P Ryan Santoso

T Dan Skipper

RB Dwayne Washington

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED

RB Zach Zenner

PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

WR Andy Jones

TRADED

Traded T Corey Robinson to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed future draft selection.

WAIVED FROM RESERVE/INJURED

DT Toby Johnson

They will host the New York Jets on September 10th to get their season going.

