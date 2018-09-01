Lions announce final cuts
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced their final cuts Saturday as they finalize their 53-man roster.
RELEASED (VESTED VETERANS)
LB Jonathan Freeny
C Wesley Johnson
TE Sean McGrath
CB DeShawn Shead
WAIVED
DE Alex Barrett
WR Jace Billingsley
LB Freddie Bishop
WR Dontez Ford
CB Mike Ford
CB Chris Jones
WR Chris Lacy
DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
S Rolan Milligan
QB Jake Rudock
LB Darnell Sankey
P Ryan Santoso
T Dan Skipper
RB Dwayne Washington
PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED
RB Zach Zenner
PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
WR Andy Jones
TRADED
Traded T Corey Robinson to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed future draft selection.
WAIVED FROM RESERVE/INJURED
DT Toby Johnson
They will host the New York Jets on September 10th to get their season going.
