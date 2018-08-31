Lions announce first cuts

- The Detroit Lions announced their first cuts Friday afternoon as they continue to shape their roster.

VESTED VETERANS RELEASE

DE Cam Johnson

CB Dexter McDougle

CB Sterling Moore



WAIVED

WR Brian Brown

DT Josh Fatu

TE Marcus Lucas

T Jamar McGloster

LB Chad Meredith

G John Montelus

WR Teo Redding

DT Christian Ringo

DE Jeremiah Valoaga



PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED

S Marcus Cromartie

They have to be down to a 53 man roster by 4pm Saturday.