Lions announce first cuts
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced their first cuts Friday afternoon as they continue to shape their roster.
VESTED VETERANS RELEASE
DE Cam Johnson
CB Dexter McDougle
CB Sterling Moore
WAIVED
WR Brian Brown
DT Josh Fatu
TE Marcus Lucas
T Jamar McGloster
LB Chad Meredith
G John Montelus
WR Teo Redding
DT Christian Ringo
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED
S Marcus Cromartie
They have to be down to a 53 man roster by 4pm Saturday.