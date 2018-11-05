Lions fire special teams coordinator

- The Detroit Lions announced Monday night they have fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano.

"Tonight I spoke to Joe and informed him of my decision to relieve him of his responsibilities with our team," Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia said in a press release. "I appreciate Joe's leadership of our special teams units over the last three and a half seasons and have great respect for his many years of service as a coach in the National Football League. On behalf of our team and entire coaching staff, I want to personally thank Joe for his commitment to the Detroit Lions and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Marciano has been with the team since 2015 and has been in the NFL since 1986. The Lions have given up the most punt yards per return in the NFL this season averaging giving up 20.6 yards per return. The next worst team, New England, averages giving up 12.9 yards per punt return. On kickoffs, the Lions have given up 25.1 yards per return which puts them in a tie with Dallas for the 8th worst in the league. Punter Sam Martin has also regressed this season, while kicker Matt Prater has had another solid season.

