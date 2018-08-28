Lions release Robert Ayers one day after signing him

- The Detroit Lions released defensive end Robert Ayers one day after signing him.

Ayers did not practice with the team Tuesday and was not seen in the locker room afterwards.

Earlier on Tuesday, coach Matt Patricia described Ayers as "another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in."

He was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Denver Broncos and spent five seasons with them and then two with the Giants.

Ayers has only played in 12 games in each of the past four seasons. He dealt with concussion and shoulder problems toward the end of last season, and he has also had ankle and pectoral muscle issues in the past few years. He turns 33 on Sept. 6.

But in his 48 games over the past four seasons, Ayers had 23 sacks. Only three NFC teams had fewer sacks than Detroit last season, even though defensive end Ziggy Ansah had a dozen by himself. Kerry Hyder had eight sacks in 2016, but missed all of last season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Ayers has started 31 games over the past three seasons.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.