- The Lions offseason program has ended but Tuesday there was a group of rookies today getting some work done off the field.

Lions rookies learned first-hand about breaking the cycle of homelessness, teaming up with workers from The Empowerment Plan in Detroit. The program works to end the generational cycle of homelessness through employment.

"We hire parents from shelters from across the city, and we employ them to produce a coat that turns into a sleeping bag for those in need," said Veronika Scott, founder of The Employment Plan.

