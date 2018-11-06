Lions waive Ameer Abdullah, sign Bruce Ellington

- The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they have waived running back Ameer Abdullah and signed running back Zach Zenner and veteran wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

Abdullah, 25, was drafted by the Lions 54th overall in 2015 out of Nebraska, but has never made as big of an impact as they expected. He has only played in three games this season and has one carry for one yard. He also has two receptions for 18 yards and fumbled one kickoff return as he's been mostly relegated to special teams when active.

In 35 career games with the Lions, he has 327 carries for 1,251 yards and six touchdowns while adding another three touchdowns from the air.

Ellington, 27, has played five seasons in the NFL including three games this year and eleven last year for the Houston Texans. The South Carolina native has eight receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown this season and a career 56 receptions with 637 yards and five touchdowns. He also played 16 games with the San Francisco 49ers who drafted him 106th overall in 2014. In 2016 he missed the entire season with a hamstring injury.

Zenner, 27, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2015 out of South Dakota State. He was waived in September after spending the past three seasons in Detroit. In 28 career games, Zenner has 119 carries, 420 yards & five touchdowns.

