DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions gestures pior to the start of the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

- Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia held a conference call Saturday afternoon and said the injuries suffered by starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis and starting center Frank Ragnow Friday night are "not season-ending" and would give no timetable on their return.

"We know they are going to be working as hard as they can," Patricia added on when they might return. He did say they would not play in their final preseason game Thursday against Cleveland on FOX 2, but did say they were not being considered for IR to return later in the season.

Davis, 24, is in his third season with the Lions after being drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2017 out of Florida. He has 196 tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 30 career games in which he has started every game he's played in.

Ragnow, 23, is in his second season with the Lions after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. Last season he started every game for the Lions at left guard before making the move to his natural position of center this season.

