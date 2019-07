- Imagine facing an 80 mph fastball -- and trying to hit it. Now, imagine hitting that same pitch coming towards you as you're standing practically on top of the pitching machine.

Stanley Anderson happens to possess a certain skill that is mind boggling: hitting a fastball in a third of the time a major league hitter has.

He credits clean living and training, and says he could hit a major league fastball even now.

Stanley sees his talent as marketable, a way to an actual career, and he's willing to listen to any offers.

Baseball teams are always looking for the extra edge and it is the one sport that is idiosyncratic enough to feature Stanley's story in its lore.

Our Woody Woodriffe ventured to Clinton Township to see this incredible feat in action.

