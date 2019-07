- New Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard made his biggest splash so far signing German guard Franz Wagner, the brother of former Michigan star Moe Wagner.

"We are extremely excited to announce Franz has committed to join the University of the Michigan in the fall," said Howard in press release. "Franz gives us another talented guard with size who possesses a wonderful basketball IQ and a growing skill set that could be impactful for us right away."

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity," said Wagner in press release. "I cannot wait to get on campus and meet everybody."

Wagner, 17, is six-foot-seven and eligible to play this upcoming season The German stand out played with Alba Berlin of the BBL and SSV lok Bernau in ProB. In 35 games playing between the two teams, he everaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.6% from three.

Wagner is still scheduled to play for Germany in the U18 European Championship.

