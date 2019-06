Jesse Franklin hit the second pitch of the game out of TD Ameritrade Park. With the performance Tommy Henry was about to give, that was all the offense Michigan needed.

Henry limited Florida State to three hits and Franklin's homer stood up in a 2-0 win Monday night that put the Wolverines in control of Bracket 1 in their first appearance at the College World Series since 1984. The Wolverines (48-20) are 2-0 for the first time in six appearances since 1962 and need one more win Friday to reach the best-of-three finals next week.

"In the biggest game in Michigan baseball history in a long, long time, we got the best pitching performance in Tommy Henry's career," Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. "He was the entire story line tonight. He gave us something magical. I don't know if there is an adjective to describe how good Tommy was, but he was better than that."