- The Athletic reports the Detroit Pistons and free agent forward Markieff Morris have agreed to terms.

Morris, 29, split last season between the Wizards and Thunder while playing in 58 games. The 6-foot-10, 245 pounder averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds & 1.4 assists. The Kansas product shot 42% from the field and 34% from three.

The eight-year veteran has a career field goal percentage of 45% and 34% from the three. He also has career averages of 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds & 1.7 assists.

Morris' twin brother Marcus played for the Pistons from 2015-17.

The deal cannot become official until July 6th.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Pistons news.