<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Detroit Tigers trade Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Detroit Tigers trade Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/report-detroit-tigers-trade-nicholas-castellanos-to-the-chicago-cubs" data-title="Detroit Tigers trade Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/report-detroit-tigers-trade-nicholas-castellanos-to-the-chicago-cubs" addthis:title="Detroit Tigers trade Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421418238.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421418238");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421418238-419469719"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421418238-419469719" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/21/Hammond_with_Castellanos___Gardenhire_af_0_7538156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2 DETROIT)</strong> - As the Major League Baseball trade deadline comes to a close Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers have traded Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>Castellanos, 27, has been with the Tigers his entire career after being drafted in the first round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft. It's been an up and down career for the Florida native defensively after starting at third base and now playing right field, but he's always been a strong hitter.</p><p>Maximizing our pitching depth is something that's important to the long-term success of our organization," said Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Al Avila said in press release. "Richan is a true competitor on the mound, and knows how to pitch with his arsenal better than most his age. His solid makeup and performance on the field shows us that there's a good future for him in our organization. Using a short but effective arm action, Lange shows great run and life on his fastball, complemented by solid bite on his offspeed pitches. Both these players are welcome additions to our player development system.</p><p>"Nick has grown from a draft pick to one of the best hitters in the American League, and we thank him for his years wearing the Olde English ‘D'."</p><p>This season the seven-year veteran is batting .273 with 11 homers and 37 RBI. He is a career .274 hitter with 104 home runs, 424 RBI and a slugging percentage of .459.</p><p>With not being a part of the team's future during the rebuilding process and a pending free agent, it was widely known this parting was coming.</p><p>The Tigers will receive pitching prospects Alex Lange and Paul Richan.</p><p>Lange, 23, was the 23rd ranked prospect for the Cubs after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft. The LSU alum has a 7.36 ERA and a 1-9 record while striking out 51 and walking 26 in single-A and 2-3 with a 3.92 ERA in AA this season.</p><p>Richan, 22, was the 16th ranked prospect for the Cubs. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-2-weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings">Mornings</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. 