REPORT: Lions cut former 2nd round pick Teez Tabor REPORT: Lions cut former 2nd round pick Teez Tabor data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426384866.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426384866");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426384866-410974764"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teez&nbsp;Tabor" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Teez Tabor</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426384866-410974764" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Tabor__A_lot_of_things_I_need_to_work_on_0_7354977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teez&nbsp;Tabor" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Teez Tabor</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> Posted Aug 30 2019 01:42PM EDT

(FOX 2 DETROIT) - A report from the NFL network says the Detroit Lions have parted ways with 2017 second round pick defensive back Teez Tabor.

Tabor, 23, missed the majority of preseason this year with an undisclosed injury, but when healthy has struggled to find playing time with the Lions the last two seasons. 

In 22 career games, the Florida product had five starts with 39 tackles. 

The Lions have to be down to a 53-man roster by 4pm Saturday. 

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/homer-happy-twins-win-without-a-long-ball-beat-tigers-8-3" title="Homer-happy Twins win without a long ball, beat Tigers 8-3" data-articleId="426654512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165509178_1567373096138_7629677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165509178_1567373096138_7629677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165509178_1567373096138_7629677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165509178_1567373096138_7629677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165509178_1567373096138_7629677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers avoids the tag from shortstop Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins to steal second base during the first inning at Comerica Park. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Homer-happy Twins win without a long ball, beat Tigers 8-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE HOGG, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and the homer-happy Minnesota Twins won without clearing the fences, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Sunday.</p><p>A day after connecting six times to set a single-season major league record with 268 home runs, the Twins got 12 hits - a double by Luis Arraez was their only extra-base hit.</p><p>The Twins have won five of six on their current 10-game road trip and increased their lead in the AL Central to 5 ½ games over Cleveland.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/verlander-pitches-3rd-career-no-hitter-astros-beat-jays-2-0" title="Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Jays 2-0" data-articleId="426644344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165530645_1567368641465_7629728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165530645_1567368641465_7629728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165530645_1567368641465_7629728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165530645_1567368641465_7629728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1165530645_1567368641465_7629728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after throwing a no hitter at the end of the ninth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Jays 2-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">IAN HARRISON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season by striking out 14 to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday.</p><p>Verlander is just the sixth pitcher in major league history to throw at least three no-hitters.</p><p>The right-hander became the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same park - he also threw one at Rogers Centre in 2011 with Detroit. His other no-no was in 2007 for the Tigers against Milwaukee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-harbaugh-patterson-thomas-hutchinson-after-40-21-win-over-mtsu" title="WATCH: Harbaugh, Patterson, Thomas & Hutchinson after 40-21 win over MTSU" data-articleId="426577125" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Harbaugh__Patterson__Thomas___Hutchinson_0_7629078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Harbaugh__Patterson__Thomas___Hutchinson_0_7629078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Harbaugh__Patterson__Thomas___Hutchinson_0_7629078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Harbaugh__Patterson__Thomas___Hutchinson_0_7629078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Harbaugh__Patterson__Thomas___Hutchinson_0_7629078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wolverines' Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and players Shea Patterson, Ambry Thomas & Aidan Hutchinson spoke following their win over MTSU Saturday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Harbaugh, Patterson, Thomas & Hutchinson after 40-21 win over MTSU</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Michigan easily won its season-opening game.</p><p>However, the dual-threat senior quarterback wasn't in a mood to celebrate.</p><p>Patterson lost a fumble on the first play of the game and put the ball on the turf again later in the game, casting a shadow on his perspective of the Wolverines' 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Most Recent

Texas relaxes firearm laws hours after Odessa shooting
Woman dies after being ejected from stolen car
Man crashes car after fatal shooting on Detroit's west side
Man shot in head during Inkster altercation, MSP investigate
Man critical after hit-and-run motorcycle crash data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lone_Star_Gun_Rights_files_federal_lawsu_0_7278175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lone_Star_Gun_Rights_files_federal_lawsu_0_7278175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lone_Star_Gun_Rights_files_federal_lawsu_0_7278175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lone_Star_Gun_Rights_files_federal_lawsu_0_7278175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas relaxes firearm laws hours after Odessa shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-dies-after-being-ejected-from-stolen-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Ambulance_1567354528139_7629294_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Ambulance_1567354528139_7629294_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Ambulance_1567354528139_7629294_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Ambulance_1567354528139_7629294_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/Ambulance_1567354528139_7629294_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies after being ejected from stolen car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-crashes-car-after-fatal-shooting-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/police%20crime%20scene%20tape_1567352017989.PNG_7629378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/police%20crime%20scene%20tape_1567352017989.PNG_7629378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/police%20crime%20scene%20tape_1567352017989.PNG_7629378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/police%20crime%20scene%20tape_1567352017989.PNG_7629378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/01/police%20crime%20scene%20tape_1567352017989.PNG_7629378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man crashes car after fatal shooting on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-shot-in-head-during-inkster-altercation-msp-investigate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/inkster_man_shot_0_7629064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/inkster_man_shot_0_7629064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/inkster_man_shot_0_7629064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/inkster_man_shot_0_7629064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/inkster_man_shot_0_7629064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot in head during Inkster altercation, MSP investigate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-critical-after-hit-and-run-motorcycle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/POLICE%20LIGHTS%20TAPE_1567262330829.PNG_7628494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/POLICE%20LIGHTS%20TAPE_1567262330829.PNG_7628494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/POLICE%20LIGHTS%20TAPE_1567262330829.PNG_7628494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/POLICE%20LIGHTS%20TAPE_1567262330829.PNG_7628494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/31/POLICE%20LIGHTS%20TAPE_1567262330829.PNG_7628494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man critical after hit-and-run motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 