- A report from the NFL network says the Detroit Lions have parted ways with 2017 second round pick defensive back Teez Tabor.

Tabor, 23, missed the majority of preseason this year with an undisclosed injury, but when healthy has struggled to find playing time with the Lions the last two seasons.

In 22 career games, the Florida product had five starts with 39 tackles.

The Lions have to be down to a 53-man roster by 4pm Saturday.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.